CLAT 2019 answer keys released: Check how to download via websites

CLAT 2019: The answer keys for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 has been released. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the answer key through the official website- clat.ac.in.

This year, the CLAT exam was conducted by the CLAT Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) headed by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) on May 26, 2019.

The exam had a total of 200 questions spread across five sections – English, GK, Elementary Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Legal Aptitude. There was negative marking of one-fourth of a mark for each incorrect attempt.

The pattern of the paper was quite similar to that of last year. However, the LOD made it very similar to CLAT 2016, thus indicating that the cut-off for the top three NLUs is likely to be around the 155-157 mark. For section-wise exam analysis and cut-off, click here.

CLAT 2019 answer keys released: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for CLAT, clat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the answer key flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page. Login with your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Download the answer key, cross check your answers and keep a copy for reference.

The admission to UG and PG programmes in participating universities will be done through the centralised online counselling. The seats will be allotted on the basis of ‘merit-cum-preference’ where the order of preference given by the candidate in the CLAT application form and the category /categories selected by the candidate in the online application form and the number of seats and their division/break-up as available in each of the participating NLU. Online counselling shall start after the declaration of CLAT-2019 results.