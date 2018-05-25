CLAT 2018: Supreme Court directs NUALS to examine complaints filed by law aspirants

A bird’s eye-view of the Supreme Court at New Delhi A bird’s eye-view of the Supreme Court at New Delhi

The Supreme Court today directed the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) to constitute a grievance redressal committee to deal with complaints filed by candidates against Common Law Admission Test 2018 (CLAT). The entrance exam for admissions in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law offered at premier law schools was held on May 13. A designated email id will be created by the NUALS to receive complaints from the candidates that will be notified on the CLAT website.

The Committee will be headed by retired Kerala High Court judge, Justice MR Hariharan Nair and the complaints will be examined till May 27, 7 pm. The apex court said complaints regarding CLAT 2018 will be sent online to the dedicated email-id which would be set up by NUALS within two hours today.

As per reports, the scrutiny will be done in two phases. The complaints received till May 23 will be considered in the first phase, the report of which has to be submitted on May 30.

Several pleas were filed in the high courts and in the Supreme Court demanding quashing of the CLAT and re-test alleging inconsistencies during the entrance exam. A vacation bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha on May 24 restrained all high courts from entertaining any fresh plea and hearing the pending ones on the issue.

The candidates allegedly faced several technical problems during the online test like power cuts, failure of log-in system, slow biometric verification, blank screens etc. The results of CLAT 2018 were expected to be declared on May 31.

