CLAT 2018 results declared by NUALS, check at clat.ac.in

CLAT 2018 results: The results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 has been released today at clat.ac.in. The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed NUALS to release the result. The exam as held on May 14 for admissions in 19 prestigious national law colleges across the country. Around 54,000 candidates had undertaken the CLAT 2018 for admissions in 19 national law colleges in the country.

The result of the qualifying examination (i.e., 10+2) shall be submitted by the candidate at the time of admission failing which the candidate shall be ineligible for admission to the Course.

A vacation bench comprising Justices L N Rao and M M Shantanagoudar also asked the grievance redressal committee, headed by a former high court judge, to submit its report on June 6 after taking note of complaints of various CLAT aspirants alleging several technical and other glitches during the test. The bench rejected the contention of the petitioner that the CLAT 2018 be cancelled and re-test be conducted.

CLAT 2018 results: How to check

– Go to the official webstite mentioned above

– Click on the link for the web portal for CLAT 2017 (clat.ac.in)

– There will be a notification about the CLAT 2018 results on the main page of the portal. Click on it.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Click on “submit”.

– Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

NUALS, with the aid of private firm M/s Sify Technologies Ltd, had conducted the CLAT 2018 on May 13 for admissions in the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law courses offered at premier law schools. The result of the examination is scheduled to be declared tomorrow.

Soon after the exam, several pleas were filed in six different high courts across the country and also in the apex court seeking quashing of the CLAT alleging inconsistencies and technical glitches during the May 13 online test.

