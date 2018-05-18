CLAT 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Students rate paper easy, mismanagement, technical glitches reported

CLAT 2018 LIVE: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 has been concluded. This year, the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi has conducted the exams for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degree law programmes. The exam is conducted on a rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs).
Both the undergraduate and the postgraduate papers are two hours long. While the UG is for 200 marks, the PG paper carried 150 marks. The CLAT exam has a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Last year, the CLAT examination was conducted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 by the Chanakya National Law University, Patna. The students found Mathematics section tough, while they rated overall paper as moderate.
CLAT has thrown up a few last minute surprises for students this week, introducing not just a new testing interface, but also section tabs and tags / de-tags. It would be extremely beneficial for students to spend a few hours today getting themselves accustomed to the new interface rather than seeing something new for the first time when they enter the test center tomorrow. CL-LST has practice tests created with the new interface available for students to acclimatize themselves to the new format.
Student bodies of three top law universities in the country have spoken out against the manner in which the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is conducted, calling for reforms, following reports of mismanagement.
NUALS Kochi has released the answer keys of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 on May 15. The candidates can visit the official website to download the answer keys at clat.ac.in. The entrance exam was held on May 13 between 3 pm and 5 pm. As per experts, the paper was was tougher than previous year for most of the sections. The candidates can raise objections till May 18. CLAT-2018 result will be published on May 31, 20l8 on the CLAT website
This section was not as easy as CLAT 2017. The entire section was dominated by analytical reasoning. Questions of almost all types, including those on arrangements, directions, blood relations, series, coding-decoding, and ranking were asked. Questions on odd-one-out and syllogism were on the easier side; however, one of the sets was best left untouched. An attempt of 32-34 would be considered good in the exam conditions, where the Reasoning section is extremely time-consuming.
The cut-offs this year will witness a clear downward trend vis-à-vis that of 2017; and one can expect a call from top 3 NLUs if one has a score of 126-127. The detailed cut-offs would be shared in the coming days once the question paper is released and there is more clarity on every question of all the sections.
This section was probably the most difficult, especially considering only 40% of test-takers are from Science background. It was unexpectedly calculation intensive. Almost all topics were covered in the 20 questions, including probability, time and work, time-speed-distance, profit- loss and discount, percentage, number system, and Geometry. Surprise element of this section was the two questions on simplification. Overall, there were nine questions from Arithmetic, and six from Algebra. An attempt of 10-11 with 90% accuracy would be considered a safe bet.
The General Knowledge section was very different, as compared to last year’s paper. Current Affairs questions on national issues were 10 in number and were easy; but the five questions on international questions were moderate to difficult. The six questions on sports were moderately difficult, while the three questions on books and authors were easy. The five questions on awards were easy, while the three on science and technology were difficult. Overall, 34-38 questions would be a good attempt in this section.
Unlike last year, the English section was easy to moderately difficult this time. There was one long RC passage with 10 questions, which were easy to moderately difficult, besides a short RC passage with 2 easy questions. Idioms appeared four times, while there were six questions on Cloze Test. Three easy questions on synonyms, as well as three easy sentence-correction questions provided a breather. Most types of questions were covered, including those on paraphrasing, correct word from pairs, summary, and inappropriate words. An attempt of 33-35 should be considered a good one.
The pattern of the paper was quite similar to that of last year; however, some changes stood out — in GK and Elementary Mathematics. The cut-off is likely to fall, because of the increased difficulty level
"CLAT paper was good, the easiest was Jurisprudence part. However, there were some issues of mismanagement, for that we entered late in the examination hall. I was expecting a good results," said Souradipta Banerjee, CLAT aspirant from Kolkata
PG Programme
A total of 150 questions will be asked that will carry one mark each. The exam will be two-hour long. There will be negative marking of 0.25. Questions will be asked from constitutional law, jurisprudence and other law subjects such as contract, torts, criminal law, international law, IPR etc.
UG programmes: The candidates must have passed class 12 or its equivalent examination from a recognised board. Those students appearing for their board exams this year can also apply. To be eligible for the exam, the students should score minimum 45 per cent marks (40 per cent in case of SC and ST candidates).
Last year, the results of CLAT examinations were declared on May 29. Rajat Maloo from Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur, topped the Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT) 2017 in the undergraduate category (UG), results of which were announced on Monday, by aggregating 154.25 out of 196 marks.
Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning section
Most students find the verbal section a piece of cake and tend to breeze through it, while their ability to cracking the Reasoning section usually comes down to selecting the right questions to attempt, based on sets that they have done ample practice on.”
General Awareness section
The general awareness section in recent years has seen an abundance of current affairs over static GK. This is a section where stress free late revision is possible, and it is highly recommended students take advantage of this opportunity, even a day before the exam. During the exam itself, students are advised not to spend too much time on this section and only attempt what they really know.
CLAT 2018: How to prepare for Mathematics section
This is generally a section that students fret about, but there are usually enough ‘sitters’ available for candidates to pick through if they spend sufficient time selecting the right questions to attempt.
The Legal Aptitude section is the one that usually makes the difference between getting a college of one’s choice and being an also ran. Sound ‘reasoning’ skills are what is tested in this section, and not really knowledge of the law.