CLAT 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Students rate paper easy, mismanagement, technical glitches reported

CLAT 2018 LIVE: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 has been concluded. This year, the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi has conducted the exams for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degree law programmes. The exam is conducted on a rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs).

Both the undergraduate and the postgraduate papers are two hours long. While the UG is for 200 marks, the PG paper carried 150 marks. The CLAT exam has a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Last year, the CLAT examination was conducted on Sunday, May 14, 2017 by the Chanakya National Law University, Patna. The students found Mathematics section tough, while they rated overall paper as moderate.

CLAT has thrown up a few last minute surprises for students this week, introducing not just a new testing interface, but also section tabs and tags / de-tags. It would be extremely beneficial for students to spend a few hours today getting themselves accustomed to the new interface rather than seeing something new for the first time when they enter the test center tomorrow. CL-LST has practice tests created with the new interface available for students to acclimatize themselves to the new format.