CLAT 2018: Haryana girl tops Tricity with all-India rank 19

Over 54,000 candidates appeared for CLAT 2018. (Representational Image) Over 54,000 candidates appeared for CLAT 2018. (Representational Image)

Haryana girl Mansi Gupta bagged the top position in the city with all India rank (AIR) 19 and 141.75 marks in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

Coming in second was Chandigarh’s Vidushi Gupta with AIR 23 and 141.25 marks. Ropar resident Rehan Gupta secured the third position with AIR 29 and 140.5 marks. Both Mansi and Rehan took coaching from a Chandigarh insitute.

Besides, five more students from the city’s coaching institutes figure among the top 100 in India with Himanshu (AIR 48), Sarthak (AIR 57), Nitika Bansal (AIR 71), Viraj Gaur (AIR 75) and Abhi Uday Singh Gautam (AIR 95).

The students will be selected in national law universities (NLUs), including top-ranked institutions such as National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bangalore, National Law University in New Delhi, Nalsar University of Law in Hyderabad and WB National University of Juridical Sciences in Kolkata, among others.

CLAT 2018 was held on May 13 by the National Law University in Kochi for more than 2,250 seats across 19 institutions. Rajasthan students Aman Garg secured AIR 1, followed by Devansh Kaushik (AIR 2) and Anmol Gupta (AIR 3).

The Supreme Court has asked the grievances panel, set up by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi, to submit a report on June 6, taking note of the aspirants’ complaints against glitches during the test. CLAT 2018 was conducted by NUALS this year with the aid of a private firm for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.

The varsity has formed a two-member panel to look into the complaints following the apex court’s direction. Over 54,000 candidates appeared for CLAT 2018. The results will be available online on the official website till June 6. Candidates are advised to download their results before the date of closure.

