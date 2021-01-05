Classroom lectures, practicals to start from January 11 across SPPU colleges

Theory, practical, and dissertation work for odd semesters for students of all undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students from the second year and above, will start from next Monday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/Representational)

Students will finally be seen at the college campuses starting from January 11 as late on Monday night, the administration of Savitribai Phule Pune University approved the reopening of colleges and university departments for classroom lectures and practicals.

According to a circular issued by Uttam Chavan, deputy registrar said that theory, practical, and dissertation work for odd semesters for students of all undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students from the second year and above, will start from next Monday.

Read | ‘Best time for students to pick up new certifications & skills, most courses are available at very low cost’: Nitin Karmalkar

The circular states that all departments and affiliated colleges will have to follow the guidelines of the University Grants Commission regarding reopening. Meanwhile, once the work of odd semesters is done, theory and practical work can commence for even semesters in the offline mode.

As far as first-year UG and PG students are concerned, classes would start in offline mode from January 11 for students enrolled in non-professional courses whose admission has not been conducted by the Common Entrance Test (CET) cell. While the commencement of theory and practical exams for all first-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes whose admissions have taken place through CET will be declared by competent authorities.