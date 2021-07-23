Classes 9 to 11 to resume in Gujarat schools from July 26

The schools will continue online classes as usual for students who opt out of attending physical classes.

Schools in Gujarat will resume offline classes for classes 9 to 11 with 50 per cent capacity from July 26, as per a decision taken by the state government on Thursday at a core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Earlier, schools reopened for Class 12 from July 15 along with technical and non-technical colleges.

The core committee, considering the declining number of Covid-19 cases in the state and after holding extensive review and discussion, decided to allow schools to open with 50 per cent capacity, the state government said in an official statement.

While the attendance is not compulsory, students who want to attend classes in school should provide a consent letter from parents. The schools will continue online classes as usual for students who opt out of attending physical classes.

Also, the schools are required to follow the standard operating procedures issued by the education department to conduct classes.

Institutes also have to ensure 50 per cent of attendance on alternate days, the education department’s notification for schools July 14 stated.

As per the guidelines issued by the education department to all schools, irrespective its affiliation, they have to ensure social distancing between two students, and that students are wearing face masks and following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Energy Minister Saurabh Patel, Minister of State for Home Affairs Pradipsinh Jadeja and Chief Secretary Anil Mukim were also present in the core committee meeting Thursday.

Since a decision to resume Class 12 was declared on July 9, prior to which the state government had also allowed coaching classes to resume from classes 9-12, there was already a demand raised by schools to allow them to start physical classes for students from classes 9 -11.