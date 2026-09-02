Classes 10th to 12th revised NCERT textbooks are being prepared in mission mode: Minister

The new National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks for classes 10 to 12 are being prepared in mission mode, said the Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday, while addressing the council’s 66th Foundation Day.
While the revised textbooks for classes 1 to 9 as per the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) have already been released, he informed that the textbooks for senior secondary students of classes 10 to 12 are being prepared in mission mode.
“NCERT is playing a crucial role in building a Viksit Bharat and nurturing skilled, capable, and globally responsible human resources through quality education,” he said.
The minister also highlighted how, in the last two years, artificial intelligence (AI) has become part of everyone’s daily lives. “With passing years, AI usage is increasing and even younger groups are using it. Our textbooks and curricula must evolve with these changes and help our young learners to understand, use, and engage with AI confidently and also responsibly,” he added.
He said that the National Education Policy (NEP), introduced by the centre in 2020, addresses all these challenges and requirements. He emphasised that required efforts should also be made to make parents more acquainted with the evolving digital world and guide children accordingly.
Talking about the increase of ageing population in several countries, Joshi called India’s human resource an asset not for the country alone but also for the world. “Several countries are dealing with an ageing population, but India has a significant youth population. Our human resource is not only an asset for India but also for the world. Our human resource ranking is going to move up higher in few years. Similarly, the Viksit Bharat mission is not only important for India but also for the rest of the world,” he said.