Class XII CBSE results: Delhi govt schools see best-ever pass percentage

Delhi government schools registered their best-ever performance in CBSE Class XII examinations yet, with a pass percentage of 94.29% and with over 200 schools with a 100% pass percentage.

This comes after Delhi government schools had crossed the 90% pass percentage mark in Class XII boards for the first time last year.

The number of government schools with 100% pass percentage has increased in the last two years. In 2017, the number of such schools was 112 and this increased to 168 in 2018. This year, their number increased to 203.

The number of schools with more than 90% pass percentage has also climbed up to 732 this year, from 638 in 2018 and 554 in 2017.

A total of 1,29,917 students from Delhi government schools had appeared for the Class XII CBSE examinations this year. They form a majority of the 2,39,864 candidates from Delhi who appeared in these examinations.

Following a trend which has been in place since 2015, government schools registered a higher pass percentage than the city’s private schools. With the private schools registering a pass percentage of 90.68%, the two groups of schools have a 3.61 percentage point difference in pass percentages. However, the city’s private schools also delivered an increased pass percentage from last year’s 88.35%.

Like in all other regions, girls registered a higher pass percentage with a margin of 6.54 percentage points — Delhi girls had a pass percentage of 95.17% while boys had 88.63%.

Likewise, in government schools too, girls were ahead with 96.3%. However, boys registered a leap in pass percentage to 91.48% from last year’s 85.98%.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter after the results: “Congratulations students, teachers, parents and team education of Delhi government for beating your own record of last year’s class XII CBSE exam.”

However, a sobering number is that the pass percentage under the head “private candidates” in Delhi is 40.66%. This category includes students who were enrolled in CBSE’s Patrachar Vidyalaya. The Delhi government follows a policy of encouraging students who fail in classes IX-XII to join either the Patrachar Vidyalaya or the National Institute of Open Learning. In case of students who fail two years in a row in these classes, they are disallowed readmission and told to join either of these institutions.

In 2018, 11,226 students who were denied readmission to Delhi government schools on this basis were admitted to Patrachar Vidyalayas. A total of 16,513 students were denied readmission after failing Class XI — those whose classmates’ performances reflect in the Delhi government schools’ results.