PSEB follows CBSE, to have MCQs in Class 12 science exams

With just nearly three months to go for class 12 board examinations, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced that science stream students will be getting question papers in line with the pattern followed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Some minor changes have also been made in the syllabus and some topics have been removed, in line with CBSE pattern.

According to the teachers, the major change is the introduction of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 10 marks (one mark each) in physics, mathematics and chemistry, which teachers feel can be difficult for PSEB students who aren’t habitual of attempting MCQs and never had them in class-11 too. Further, 10 objective-type questions will be added for one mark each.

Teachers, however, have appreciated the removal of some topics in physics and chemistry which they say will lessen the burden for final board preparations. However, teachers also feel that changes should have been announced a bit early as only three months are left for final exams.

As per a letter posted on PSEB website along with new sample papers in line with CBSE pattern, the board has communicated to all government, private, affiliated and associated schools that ‘for 2019-20 examination, changes have been introduced in question paper pattern, syllabus and marks distribution for maths, physics, chemistry and biology as per CBSE pattern.’

A class-12 chemistry teacher told The Indian Express that it will be for the first time that PSEB students will be attempting 10 MCQs (which can be in any form like fill-ups etc) and the board needs to see now that MCQs aren’t beyond the difficulty level.

“In a way, it is a good step for chemistry students as MCQs are easier to attempt but unlike CBSE students, PSEB students haven’t attempted them before. Board now needs to see that they do not cross a certain difficulty level. Earlier we had 8 one-line questions for one mark each, not MCQs,” she said.

“Also, chapter-1 in chemistry Solid State has been completely removed while another topic ‘Group of 15 P-block elements has also been removed. Students had already prepared them but that isn’t a major issue as it will lighten the burden for final preparation,” she said.

“Comprehension question for chemistry has also been introduced and again it is a good step but then PSEB students have never attempted comprehensions in chemistry. Changes take time to be adapted,” she added.

Likewise, MCQs for 10 marks have also been introduced in physics and mathematics and for biology, there will be five MCQs.

“Some topics have also been removed from physics syllabus and ten-mark practical has been added in mathematics,” said another teacher.

Despite repeated attempts, PSEB director academics Manjit Kaur did not respond to calls or messages.

