Class X students invent budget gravitational energy lamp

Two students of Class X in Pune have designed a lamp that runs on gravitation energy. Generating light by using gravitational energy is not new, but products available in the market that use this technique are quite expensive. But the lamp designed by Aniket Ghisad and Nachiket Mendki of Dr Kalmadi Shamarao High School in Ganeshnagar is available at a much lower cost.

The gravitational lamps operate with the use of stones and soil and the light energy is generated by conducting their movement through gravitational energy.

Their efforts got a special recognition when they got an opportunity to present the project in front of President Ram Nath Kovind on Children’s Day. Later, Aniket and Nachiket were invited to attend a special boot camp organised in Mumbai for Atal Tinkering Labs, which concluded last week. In this camp, the students were mentored by experts in industry and innovation on how to transform this type of research into a comprehensive and successful business.

The students have named their invention ‘Project Guru’, which was developed out as a part of the Atal Tinkering Lab established in the school under the ‘Atal Innovation Mission’ of Niti Aayog.

The project was presented as the shortlisted project in a competition called ‘Atal Innovation Marathon’ organised by the central government. Kalmadi High School was the only school chosen from Maharashtra to present its project in the competition.

Swati Kale, science and mathematics teacher at the school and a mentor at Atal Tinkering Lab, said, “The cost of a gravitational lamp in the market is at least Rs 10,000, which can last up to 20 minutes at a time. But Aniket and Nachiket have created such lamps that cost only Rs 500 to 700 and can last for 10 minutes. The students are now working on further improving the designs to make the lamps last for more than an hour.”

