Class X boards: Spike in number of students scoring 90%, slump in 100% scorers

The number of students entering the 90 per cent club in the Class X board exams is increasing, but not many are able to score a perfect 100, according to the education department data.

As the admission season commences, the Sunday Express looks at the scoring pattern of students over the past few years.

Since 2015, the 90 per cent club has grown by almost 22 per cent, according to data of students applying for admission to junior colleges. The data is valid for students across all boards — state, Central Board of Secondary Education and Indian School Certificate Examinations.

This year 16,462 applicants of junior colleges scored above 90 per cent, compared to 13,512 in 2015. Last year the number was 13,575. Among the state board, there has been a 31 per cent increase in the students who scored above 90 per cent, since last year. According to academicians, with more schools recording a 100 per cent result, the overall performance of students in board exams was improving, as was the competition. However, the growth is not corresponding among the 95 per cent and above scorers.

Last year, 2,584 candidates to junior colleges had secured above 95 per cent. This has only slightly increased to 2,795 this year.

Another club with a shrink in size is that of students scoring a perfect 100. Last year, 14 candidates applying for admissions to junior colleges had scored 100 per cent, compared to only four this year. State board students are more likely to score a 100 per cent as the board grants extra marks for extra and co-curricular activities.

However, the size of this year’s 100 per cent club has shrunk to 125 from last year’s 193, across the state.

