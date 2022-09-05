scorecardresearch
Class 5, 8 final assessment to be in board pattern, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The CM, who was interacting with 15,000 newly-hired teachers at an event, also said the audit of internal marks will be regularized in schools.

Class 5, 8 exams to follow board exam pattern says Bhopal CM.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said class 5 and 8 final examinations in government, government-recognised private and government-aided schools will be in the “board examination” pattern.

He, however, did not give details of what the board examination pattern would entail.

The CM, who was interacting with 15,000 newly-hired teachers at an event, also said the audit of internal marks will be regularised in schools.

He hailed the teachers for being the architects of a child’s future and said his government will provide all support to make the education system in the state the best in the country.

He also said teachers must work towards removing the fear of English language among students.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 03:38:31 pm
