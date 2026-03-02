‘Class 12 students can try to score better in one subject’: CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj

By Sanyam Bharadwaj

As the CBSE rolls out changes linked to board exams in 2026, students and parents continue to seek clarity on issues ranging from improvement in marks and eligibility criteria to attempts available after passing Class 12, and whether the two-board exam system will extend beyond Class 10. CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj answers some of the most frequently asked questions.

Is it true that private candidates can reappear only in subjects marked “essential repeat”?

The rule varies depending on which Class the student studies in.

Class 12: If placed under “essential repeat” in one subject, candidates may appear in the supplementary exam.

Class 10: If placed under “essential repeat” in up to two subjects, candidates may appear in the second board examination.

If a candidate is placed under “essential repeat” in more than the specified number of subjects, they must reappear in the main exam the following year.

If a private candidate appears in only two subjects, how will the final percentage be calculated?

CBSE does not calculate percentages for either regular or private candidates.

The marksheet-cum-passing certificate only shows marks and grades.