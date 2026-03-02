‘Class 12 students can try to score better in one subject’: CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj

By: Express News Service
2 min readMar 2, 2026 03:19 AM IST
By Sanyam Bharadwaj

As the CBSE rolls out changes linked to board exams in 2026, students and parents continue to seek clarity on issues ranging from improvement in marks and eligibility criteria to attempts available after passing Class 12, and whether the two-board exam system will extend beyond Class 10. CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj answers some of the most frequently asked questions.

Is it true that private candidates can reappear only in subjects marked “essential repeat”?

The rule varies depending on which Class the student studies in.

  • Class 12: If placed under “essential repeat” in one subject, candidates may appear in the supplementary exam.
  • Class 10: If placed under “essential repeat” in up to two subjects, candidates may appear in the second board examination.
  • If a candidate is placed under “essential repeat” in more than the specified number of subjects, they must reappear in the main exam the following year.

If a private candidate appears in only two subjects, how will the final percentage be calculated?

CBSE does not calculate percentages for either regular or private candidates.

The marksheet-cum-passing certificate only shows marks and grades.

If a percentage is required, it is calculated by the institution or organisation where the student seeks admission or employment, based on their own criteria.

Can Class 12 students also take board exams twice, similar to Class 10?

For Class 12, students who have passed the main exam may improve their performance in one subject through the supplementary exam held in July.

How will the new 50% competency-based questions in the 2026 exams differ from previous years?

In line with NEP 2020, CBSE has shifted from rote memorization to competency-based assessment. Over the several years, the share of competency-based questions has been gradually increased.

From 2025 onwards, 50% of the questions in Class 10 and 12 papers have been competency-based, focusing on application, analysis and problem-solving skills.

What’s the new question typology for CBSE Board?

CBSE has revised its question typology to emphasise application, analysis, and critical thinking.

The papers now include objective type questions, MCQs, short answer questions, case-based/ source-based questions and competency-based questions etc.

This structure ensures balanced assessment and reduces reliance on rote learning.

 

