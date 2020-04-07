Class 12 students can register for ICAI CA without result

ICAI CA foundation: Apply at icai.org. (Representational image) ICAI CA foundation: Apply at icai.org. (Representational image)

Class 12 students who are awaiting their results can also apply for the Chartered Accountant foundation course at Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). As the class 12 board exam results have been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus, ICAI has enabled registration for the students awaiting results.

The registration will be provisional and in case a student does not pass their class 12 exam, it will be cancelled. “In view of above, such candidates who are not able to register themselves in the Foundation due to non-appearance in all papers of class 12th Examination, the Competent Authority has decided to relax the eligibility criteria for registering in Foundation Course, as a one-time measure,” the ICAI said in a recent notice.

Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website, icai.org. The ICAI has created a new platform which works on a self service mode on the Self Service portal (SSP), the forms will also be available on the same.

The ICAI had postponed the CA exams. The CA examination will be conducted from May 2 to 18, 2020. The foundation course examination, under the new scheme, is scheduled to be conducted on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2020. Meanwhile, the International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 3.

