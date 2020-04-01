Class 12 students can apply for IIM-Indore’s Integrated Programme in Management, know details

IIM Indore extends the application deadline for IPM 2020 (Representational image) IIM Indore extends the application deadline for IPM 2020 (Representational image)

Class 12 students can get direct admission to the prestigious Indian Institute Management (IIM) five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). Students regardless of their subjects or streams can apply for the programme. IIM Indore run this course which is accredited by Association of MBAs, London. Admissions to the course are available through an entrance exam, IPM Aptitude Test (IPMAT 2020).

The IPMAT 2020 applications — which were to be closed on March 30 — has now been extended to April 20. The exam was scheduled to be held on April 30 has now postponed. The revised dates will be released after assessing the coronavirus situation in India.

The programme consists of 15 terms spread over a period of 5 years, with each year having three terms of three months. IPM is in two parts. The first three years build a foundation, and the last two years focus on management, as per the institute. The course is a mix of management and social sciences. The foundation years include mathematics, statistics, economics, psychology, sociology and political science along with humanities, literature and fine arts. The IPM students will have to complete a social internship at the end of the second year.

Selection process

IPM entrance exam will assess students on aptitude, logical reasoning and proficiency in English and mathematics. Those who clear the test will be called for written ability test (WA) and personal interview.

Course fee

The course fee for Indian students is Rs 4 lakh and for international applicants ,it is Rs 6 lakh for entire course. The course fee includes lodging, access to lectures, internet facilities and library.

