Class 12 student from Srinagar cycles 24 km to win ‘Pedal for Peace’ prize

Rubab Ali Punjabi won the first prize in peadal for peace, Srinagar.

Rubab Ali Punjabi from Srinagar Sunday won the first position in the cycle race ‘Pedal for Peace’ organised by Jammu and Kashmir police to promote sports talent and create sports awareness among the youth. A student Delhi Public School, Rubab cycled a distance of 24 km outflanking every other competitor.

Punjabi is a class 12 student and has won a cash prize of Rs 25,000. She won the first position in the senior girls’ category. More than 500 cyclists participated in the event, in four categories sub-junior, junior, senior, and veteran. The event took place on the banks of Dal Lake, Srinagar.

She credited coach Tejinder Singh for training her in athletics that helped her develop the stamina to excel at the race. She said that she developed a routine of waking up at 5 am and train hard for the race.

Congratulating Rubab on her performance, the Vice-Principal Shafaq Afshan said “Rubab has proven that with grit and determination, no challenge is insurmountable. We are immensely proud of her performance.” Chairman Vijay Dhar also congratulated her and said “We are doubly proud because the win highlights the girl power that we especially seek to encourage at school. Heartiest congratulations to her.”

