Class 12 Board Exams 2021: States that are yet to make a decision on board exams

File.

In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that CBSE Class 12 Board Exams would not be held this year. Soon after, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has scrapped its ISC examination.

Rajasthan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttarakhand have also cancelled the Class 12 board exams. Haryana and Jharkhand too have scrapped Class 12 exams this week.

States including Punjab, Assam, Odisha and Tamil Nadu are yet to announce their final take on Class 12 board exams.

A few states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tripura are in favour of conducting Class 12 board exams and had earlier indicated that the exams will be conducted at a later point when the coronavirus situation normalises.

The Karnataka government today announced that it will go ahead with class 10 or SSLC exams with only multiple-choice type questions (MCQs).

This makes Karnataka only state to go forward with the decision to hold state board examinations for Class 10 (SSLC) students despite the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelling the same due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation across the country.

Meanwhile, SSLC exams will be held for two days. First paper is Science, Maths, Social Science will be clubbed in one paper and Second paper is Languages. SSLC examination is likely to be scheduled in the third week of July. No one will be marked as failed in this exam, Education Minister Suresh Kumar informed.