Thursday, June 03, 2021
Class 12 Board Exams 2021 LIVE Updates: UP Board Class 12 exams cancelled

CBSE Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live News Updates: Rajasthan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand have cancelled the Class 12 board exams. Others including Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are yet to announce the final decision.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 3, 2021 1:00:01 pm
Class 12 Board Exams 2021, jee main news, neet news, class 12 exams 2021Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Live News Updates: Decision on entrance exams soon. Express Photo By Amit Mehra

Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Live News Updates: The anxious wait of the CBSE, ICSE class 12 students have come to an end as the union government announced the cancellation of the CBSE and CISCE class 12 exams on June 1. Following the Centre’s decision, more states called off their board exams, a few others said they will take a call soon.

Rajasthan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand have cancelled the Class 12 board exams. Others including Karnataka and Odisha are yet to announce the final decision.

Read | States follow Centre, cancel board exams 

The CBSE will soon announce the Class 12 evaluation policy. The CBSE class 12 board exams were cancelled on Tuesday after a crucial meeting was held by PM Modi with union ministers and other important stakeholders.

“We’re in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. Parents, teachers, principals and students need to wait for it a bit. Also request all not to panic,” Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE told ANI.

Class 12 board exams LIVE Updates: States to soon announce final decision on Class 12 boards

12:57 (IST)03 Jun 2021
Uttar Pradesh board cancels class 12 examination: officials

Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Intermediate Board Exams 2021 have been cancelled by the state government today: Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma

12:55 (IST)03 Jun 2021
UP Board exams cancelled

Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Intermediate Board Exams 2021 have been cancelled by the state government today: Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. ANI

12:51 (IST)03 Jun 2021
Decision on holding board exams will be taken soon: Karnataka Edu Minister

After CBSE, CISCE and several states have cancelled Class 12 exams, students of states like Assam and Karnataka are demanding scrapping of board exams. Karnataka Primary and   Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Wednesday said an appropriate decision will be taken soon on holding board exams in the state. "Regarding holding SSLC (class 10) and second year Pre-University (class 12) exams, an appropriate decision will be taken at the earliest," the Minister said in a statement.

12:44 (IST)03 Jun 2021
Concerns of CBSE, ICSE, state board students to be addressed: SC

"Hon'ble Supreme Court has asked the Govt to place on record the objective methodology within 2 weeks so that result can be declared on time. Assurance has been given that the interest of all students CBSE, ICSE and other State Boards will be taken care of," tweeted Mamta Sharma, the advocate who had moved the court with the plea demanding cancellation of Class 12 board exams.

 
12:42 (IST)03 Jun 2021
CBSE evaluation criteria to be released within two weeks

During the hearing of the plea that demanded cancellation of class 12 board exams, the Supreme Court today said that the central board will have to share the objective criteria for evaluation students within the next two weeks. 

12:25 (IST)03 Jun 2021
Education Ministry to review situation for JEE Main 2021, NEET-UG soon

The Ministry of Education will soon review the situation to decide on conducting the two remaining editions of engineering entrance exams JEE Main (April and May) and medical entrance exam NEET in August, sources said on Wednesday. “A review meeting is likely to be conducted soon to decide whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1,” a source said. Read more. 

12:23 (IST)03 Jun 2021
No update on NEET-UG 2021

Most entrance exams, including JEE Main (April) 2021, have been postponed amid the COVID-19, but those appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) seem to be worried for want of updates on the medical entrance exam. While it was announced last month NEET-UG 2021 will be held on August 1, there has been no update about the application process or any other details since then. Read more. 

12:11 (IST)03 Jun 2021
West Bengal forms expert panel

The state government on Wednesday formed a six-member expert committee to suggest ways of conducting the exams and evaluating papers during the Covid-19 situation. The panel has been asked to submit its report to the government within 72 hours. Read more. 

12:09 (IST)03 Jun 2021
Odisha government yet to decide on Class 12 boards

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is yet to make a final decision on Class 12 board exams 2021. In 2020, the council had cancelled the remaining exams of class 12 and had evaluated students based on an alternative scheme. For the students who had appeared in more than three papers, the average of the marks in theory obtained in the best three exams were awarded for the subjects for which exams could not be held.

12:06 (IST)03 Jun 2021
Rajasthan cancels Class 12 board exams

The Rajasthan state government on Wednesday decided to cancel the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. In a statement, the state government informed that the medical experts have warned that children may be more prone to infection in a possible third wave of COVID-19. Therefore, it has been decided to cancel the examinations of classes 10 and 12 conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. Read more. 

12:04 (IST)03 Jun 2021
Best and most student-friendly decision: PM Modi on Class 12 exam cancellation

After the central government decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the decision was taken after an extensive consultative process and that this was the best and most student-friendly move. The central government received several inputs from across the country that were insightful, enabling it to take a "student-friendly" decision, he said. PTI. 

cbse, rbse, maharashtra board, mpbse, mp board exam The Central government announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams on June 1. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representational image

The “cancelboardexams” hashtag had been trending on Twitter for a fortnight and gave way to the “boardexamscancelled” chorus within minutes of the announcement. The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents, and teachers must be put to an end.

