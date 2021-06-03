Class 12 Board Exams 2021 LIVE Updates: UP Board Class 12 exams cancelled

Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Live News Updates: Decision on entrance exams soon. Express Photo By Amit Mehra

Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Live News Updates: The anxious wait of the CBSE, ICSE class 12 students have come to an end as the union government announced the cancellation of the CBSE and CISCE class 12 exams on June 1. Following the Centre’s decision, more states called off their board exams, a few others said they will take a call soon.

Rajasthan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand have cancelled the Class 12 board exams. Others including Karnataka and Odisha are yet to announce the final decision.

The CBSE will soon announce the Class 12 evaluation policy. The CBSE class 12 board exams were cancelled on Tuesday after a crucial meeting was held by PM Modi with union ministers and other important stakeholders.

“We’re in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. Parents, teachers, principals and students need to wait for it a bit. Also request all not to panic,” Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE told ANI.