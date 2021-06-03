Class 12 Board Exams 2021 LIVE Updates: UP Board Class 12 exams cancelled

Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Live News Updates: The anxious wait of the CBSE, ICSE class 12 students have come to an end as the union government announced the cancellation of the CBSE and CISCE class 12 exams on June 1. Following the Centre’s decision, more states called off their board exams, a few others said they will take a call soon.
Rajasthan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand have cancelled the Class 12 board exams. Others including Karnataka and Odisha are yet to announce the final decision.
The CBSE will soon announce the Class 12 evaluation policy. The CBSE class 12 board exams were cancelled on Tuesday after a crucial meeting was held by PM Modi with union ministers and other important stakeholders.
“We’re in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. Parents, teachers, principals and students need to wait for it a bit. Also request all not to panic,” Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE told ANI.
Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Intermediate Board Exams 2021 have been cancelled by the state government today: Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma
After CBSE, CISCE and several states have cancelled Class 12 exams, students of states like Assam and Karnataka are demanding scrapping of board exams. Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Wednesday said an appropriate decision will be taken soon on holding board exams in the state. "Regarding holding SSLC (class 10) and second year Pre-University (class 12) exams, an appropriate decision will be taken at the earliest," the Minister said in a statement.
"Hon'ble Supreme Court has asked the Govt to place on record the objective methodology within 2 weeks so that result can be declared on time. Assurance has been given that the interest of all students CBSE, ICSE and other State Boards will be taken care of," tweeted Mamta Sharma, the advocate who had moved the court with the plea demanding cancellation of Class 12 board exams.
During the hearing of the plea that demanded cancellation of class 12 board exams, the Supreme Court today said that the central board will have to share the objective criteria for evaluation students within the next two weeks.
The Ministry of Education will soon review the situation to decide on conducting the two remaining editions of engineering entrance exams JEE Main (April and May) and medical entrance exam NEET in August, sources said on Wednesday. “A review meeting is likely to be conducted soon to decide whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1,” a source said. Read more.
Most entrance exams, including JEE Main (April) 2021, have been postponed amid the COVID-19, but those appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) seem to be worried for want of updates on the medical entrance exam. While it was announced last month NEET-UG 2021 will be held on August 1, there has been no update about the application process or any other details since then. Read more.
The state government on Wednesday formed a six-member expert committee to suggest ways of conducting the exams and evaluating papers during the Covid-19 situation. The panel has been asked to submit its report to the government within 72 hours. Read more.
The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is yet to make a final decision on Class 12 board exams 2021. In 2020, the council had cancelled the remaining exams of class 12 and had evaluated students based on an alternative scheme. For the students who had appeared in more than three papers, the average of the marks in theory obtained in the best three exams were awarded for the subjects for which exams could not be held.
The Rajasthan state government on Wednesday decided to cancel the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. In a statement, the state government informed that the medical experts have warned that children may be more prone to infection in a possible third wave of COVID-19. Therefore, it has been decided to cancel the examinations of classes 10 and 12 conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. Read more.
After the central government decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the decision was taken after an extensive consultative process and that this was the best and most student-friendly move. The central government received several inputs from across the country that were insightful, enabling it to take a "student-friendly" decision, he said. PTI.