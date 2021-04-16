Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: CISCE to take decision soon, Karnataka firm on conducting exams

Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Here's the list of states that have postponed exams. Representational image/ file

Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: After the Education Ministry postponed the CBSE class 12 exams and cancelled class 10 exams, other states have followed the suit. In two days, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states have decided to review the situation later for class 12 board exams. However, states like Kerala and Karnataka are firm on their decision to conduct board exams.

While CISCE and other state governments are expected to announce their decision on board examination this week. Meanwhile, National Testing Agency has postponed UPCET and is expected to soon take a decision on engineering entrance exam — JEE Main which is scheduled to begin from April 27.

On Thursday evening, Health Ministry postponed NEET PG which was to held on April 18. Therefore, schedule of NEET UG 2021 is unlikely to release soon. Jammu Kashmir board and Odisha too have deferred board exams. In Punjab, students of classes 5, 8 and 10 are to be promoted without taking any exam.