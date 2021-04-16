scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 16, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: CISCE to take decision soon, Karnataka firm on conducting exams

CBSE, UP, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2021 Live News Updates: A decision on CISCE board exams is expected to release today. Meanwhile, besides CBSE, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Rajasthan have either cancelled class 10 board exams or have deferred the dates.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 16, 2021 12:38:35 pm
Madhyamik 1200Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Here's the list of states that have postponed exams. Representational image/ file

Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: After the Education Ministry postponed the CBSE class 12 exams and cancelled class 10 exams, other states have followed the suit. In two days, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states have decided to review the situation later for class 12 board exams. However, states like Kerala and Karnataka are firm on their decision to conduct board exams.

While CISCE and other state governments are expected to announce their decision on board examination this week. Meanwhile, National Testing Agency has postponed UPCET and is expected to soon take a decision on engineering entrance exam — JEE Main which is scheduled to begin from April 27.

On Thursday evening, Health Ministry postponed NEET PG which was to held on April 18. Therefore, schedule of NEET UG 2021 is unlikely to release soon. Jammu Kashmir board and Odisha too have deferred board exams. In Punjab, students of classes 5, 8 and 10 are to be promoted without taking any exam.

Live Blog

Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Karnataka, Kerala to conduct exams, CISCE and Andhra Pradesh decision likely today

12:38 (IST)16 Apr 2021
CISCE yet to announce its decision on ICSE and ISC board exams

The latest notification on the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) reads, "Due to COVID situation, CISCE will take a decision regarding ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2021 examinations and will inform all concerned at the earliest." 

12:34 (IST)16 Apr 2021
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 to be conducted as per the schedule

Karnataka Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar recently confirmed that the Karnataka state board class 10 exams will be held from June 21, 2021, as per the date sheet released earlier.

12:26 (IST)16 Apr 2021
JKBOSE cancels Class 10 board exams, Class 12 exams postponed

Like CBSE and several state boards, the Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has also decided to follow cancel class 10 exams and postponed class 12.

12:21 (IST)16 Apr 2021
Odisha defers class 10, 12 board exams

Odisha government has decided to suspend all class 10 and 12 board exams in the state in view of an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases. The exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 3-15. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also directed the schools to promote students of class 9 and 11 to classes 10 and 12, respectively without exams. 

cbse.nic.in, cbse board exams 2021, cbse board exam 2021, cbse board exams, board exams 2021, education news, cbe latest news, cbse practical exam Know all updates on board exams here (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational)

Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Gujarat board exam date for Class 10 and 12 has been postponed on Thursday. GSEB has announced promotions for students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11. Punjab board exams 2021 for Class 10, 12 have also been postponed. The Odisha government too on Thursday decided to defer Odisha Class 10, 12 board exams.

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
x