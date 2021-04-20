scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Board cancels Class 10 exams; Karnataka SSLC to held as scheduled

CBSE, ICSE, UP, Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2021 Live News Updates: Meanwhile, states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, Assam and Nagaland have decided to go ahead with the board examination. Many states have either preponed the summer vacations for school students or have decided to shut schools for this month.

Updated: April 20, 2021 8:21:22 pm
sslc exam, karnataka exam news, sslc exam newsSchool students appearing for the exams. Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representational image

Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and Maharashtra Board today announced class 10 board exams have been cancelled because of the spike in Covid-19 cases.

CISCE had earlier given students the option of sitting for the exam at a later date. Those who didn’t choose to appear for the exam would have been evaluated on a “fair and unbiased” criterion, the board had said Friday. This decision now stands withdrawn.

Meanwhile, states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, Assam and Nagaland have decided to go ahead with the board examination. Many states have either preponed the summer vacations for school students or have decided to shut schools for this month.

The National Testing Agency on April 18 deferred JEE Main scheduled to held from April 27. Similarly, many other entrance tests have been postponed like CUSAT.

Live Blog

Class 10th, 12th Exam 2021 Live News Updates: CBSE, ICSE, Maharashtra Board cancels Class 10 exams

20:20 (IST)20 Apr 2021
JNU issues strict guidelines inside campus for week-long lockdown

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued strict guidelines and imposed several restrictions on the campus during the week-long lockdown in Delhi to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases. Source: PTI

20:06 (IST)20 Apr 2021
The evaluation process for Class 1-9 to decide on promotion: Karnataka Edu Minister

The Karnataka government today came up with a promotion evaluation system for the students from classes one to nine. "Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation Programme will be the deciding factor for promotion of children of classes 1 to 9," Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar said. He said in a statement that schools must complete the result process by April 30. Read more

19:56 (IST)20 Apr 2021
CLAT likely to postponed

“The applicants are advised not to panic at this stage as the Consortium shall be taking appropriate steps as time and situation demand and shall keep the applicants updated accordingly,” the official statement by the consortium of law universities states.

19:54 (IST)20 Apr 2021
Class 10th exam cancelled

“Given the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to cancel the state board exams for class 10th. The health & safety of our students and teachers is our topmost priority,” read the tweet.


19:52 (IST)20 Apr 2021
UGC-NET postponed in view of COVID-19 situation: Union education minister

The UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled to be held from May 2 to 17 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday. According to an order by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the revised dates for the exam will be announced later, at least 15 days before the examination. Read more

Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: AP, Goa to conduct board exams as per schedule

Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Karnataka SSLC and other exams will be held as scheduled, the state education minister told indianexpress.com. The ICSE or class 10 board exams have been cancelled in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation and the option for students to appear later has been withdrawn, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Tuesday. Last week, the board had postponed both class 10 and 12 exams. The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had announced that class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of an alternative criteria. With inputs from PTI

