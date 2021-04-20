Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Board cancels Class 10 exams; Karnataka SSLC to held as scheduled

Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and Maharashtra Board today announced class 10 board exams have been cancelled because of the spike in Covid-19 cases.
CISCE had earlier given students the option of sitting for the exam at a later date. Those who didn’t choose to appear for the exam would have been evaluated on a “fair and unbiased” criterion, the board had said Friday. This decision now stands withdrawn.
Meanwhile, states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, Assam and Nagaland have decided to go ahead with the board examination. Many states have either preponed the summer vacations for school students or have decided to shut schools for this month.
The National Testing Agency on April 18 deferred JEE Main scheduled to held from April 27. Similarly, many other entrance tests have been postponed like CUSAT.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued strict guidelines and imposed several restrictions on the campus during the week-long lockdown in Delhi to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases. Source: PTI
The Karnataka government today came up with a promotion evaluation system for the students from classes one to nine. "Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation Programme will be the deciding factor for promotion of children of classes 1 to 9," Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar said. He said in a statement that schools must complete the result process by April 30. Read more
“The applicants are advised not to panic at this stage as the Consortium shall be taking appropriate steps as time and situation demand and shall keep the applicants updated accordingly,” the official statement by the consortium of law universities states.
“Given the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to cancel the state board exams for class 10th. The health & safety of our students and teachers is our topmost priority,” read the tweet.
The UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled to be held from May 2 to 17 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday. According to an order by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the revised dates for the exam will be announced later, at least 15 days before the examination. Read more