Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Board cancels Class 10 exams; Karnataka SSLC to held as scheduled

School students appearing for the exams. Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representational image

Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and Maharashtra Board today announced class 10 board exams have been cancelled because of the spike in Covid-19 cases.

CISCE had earlier given students the option of sitting for the exam at a later date. Those who didn’t choose to appear for the exam would have been evaluated on a “fair and unbiased” criterion, the board had said Friday. This decision now stands withdrawn.

Meanwhile, states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, Assam and Nagaland have decided to go ahead with the board examination. Many states have either preponed the summer vacations for school students or have decided to shut schools for this month.

The National Testing Agency on April 18 deferred JEE Main scheduled to held from April 27. Similarly, many other entrance tests have been postponed like CUSAT.