scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Must Read

Class 10 students in Jammu stage protest for mass promotion

Aggrieved students claimed that they were declared as having failed even after they had been assured of mass promotion.

By: PTI | Jammu |
July 14, 2021 11:14:59 am
jkbose, jkbose class 10 results, jkbose 10th result, jkbose results, jkbose 10th students failed, jkbose student protest, jammu student protest, education news, board examsThe students also alleged that their answer sheets were not evaluated properly. File.

Around 200 students of Class 10 who have recently been declared failed by the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) staged a protest in Jammu city on Tuesday for mass promotion. The protesting students assembled at the Jewel Chowk area and marched to Tawi bridge and blocked it for over an hour, officials said.

They claimed that they were declared as having failed even after they had been assured of mass promotion. The students also alleged that their answer sheets were not evaluated properly. Some of them were detained as they clashed with police, the officials added.

Read | CBSE Class 10th, 12th result updates

Due to the pandemic, the JKBOSE this year did not conduct examinations for class 10 students. The cancellation of exams was announced on Twitter through the official handle of the office of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“In view of rising cases of #COVID19, Class X ongoing exams for remaining subjects have been cancelled and their promotion to class XI will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in present exam and internal assessment.”, said the tweet.

The class 10 results for the summer zone Jammu division were declared on June 29 2021. Overall, girls outperformed boys with the former achieving a pass percentage of 81% while the latter achieved a pass percentage of 75%.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 14: Latest News

Advertisement
X