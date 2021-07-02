Odisha Class 10 students dissatisfied with alternate marking scheme can appear for offline exams: Minister

The exams will be conducted on a reduced syllabus itself which is 70 percent of the syllabus. File.

Amidst the ongoing controversy over the assessment of marks for class 10 students, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday said that a special board examination in the offline mode will be conducted for students who are unhappy with their evaluation of marks.

The examinations are scheduled to be held from July 30 to August 5 under strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, Dash said. The Board of Secondary Education has asked students who are dissatisfied with their marks to appear for the offline examinations. Forms for the offline examinations will be available on their website between July 5 and July 14. The BSE has declared that students will not have to pay any fees for appearing in the examinations.

“The exams will be conducted on a reduced syllabus itself which is 70 per cent of the syllabus. We will ensure that the results for the offline examinations are not delayed beyond 15 days as students will take admissions for class 11,” Dash said.

The results, which were announced on June 25, had triggered protests by students who alleged discrepancies in their marks. After the exams were cancelled due to COVID-19, an alternate assessment scheme of marking was adopted by taking into account the marks for class 9 examinations and periodic tests of class 10. A record 97.89 per cent of students had passed the examination.

The BSE had however denied the allegations stating that the guidelines were prepared after observing modalities by other states.