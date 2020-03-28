Class 10 student who appeared for Kerala SSLC exam, tests positive for coronavirus

The student had her father both tested positive (File photo) The student had her father both tested positive (File photo)

A class 10 standard student of a government school in Kerala, who appeared for the SSLC examination this month, is among the positive cases detected in Kerala.

Her father, who had returned from abroad on March 17, has also tested positive and two other family members are under observation, health department sources here said.

Efforts were on to trace all those with whom the student is suspected to have come in contact, they said. At least 19 other students were also there in the class the affected girl had written the exam on March 19.

On Friday, 39 people had tested positive for coronavirus, with the worst-affected Kasaragod accounting for 34 cases. The number of COVID-19 cases in the southern state has touched 164

