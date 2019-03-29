CBSE Class 10 result date updates

Toggle Menu
CBSE Class 10 results: Terming the reports of result declaration date fake, the board official said that the results of Class 10 examination will be declared by May

CBSE Class 10 results will be declared in May

CBSE Class 10 results: Just hours after the completion of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examiantions, the result dates have been started circulating including some of the English news portals have confirmed the result date for CBSE Class 10 examinations.

However, speaking to indianexpress.com, the board official termed the reports of class 10 result date as fake, saying that the board has not confirmed about any date yet.  “CBSE can announce a result date once the evaluation process including other processes for preparing the results gets completed.”

In the past, the board announced the result date a day before the result. “The board will stick to the result date as mentioned in the official release earlier. The results will be declared by May,” the official mentioned.

CBSE class 10 and class 12 result are released in May end, with class 12 result a week before the class 10 result.

The CBSE Class 10 examination was concluded on Friday, March 29 with the Social Science paper. This year, 31,14,831 candidates have registered for the exam of which 1819077 are boys and 1295754 are girls. This year, 28 transgender students have applied for the CBSE exams.

The CBSE Class 12 examination will be concluded on April 4, 2019.

