CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam: Yet another typing error, otherwise easy paper

CBSE class 10 Hindi paper analysis: The class 10 exam for Hindi subject was conducted today, March 19 (Tuesday) across India by the Central Board of Secondary Exam (CBSE). Joining the league of multiple other board exams conducted this year, the Hindi exam also had a typing error in the question paper.

In the recent Hindi exam, the question paper stated the name of the poem, ‘Atmatraan’ as ‘Aamantran’. The question was of one mark. Earlier, errors have been reported in multiple exams including class 12 English where an error in internal choice, Class 12 accountancy which had multiple printing errors and in class 12 mathematics exams translation of Hindi and English asked for different questions.

Apart from one error, students found the exam to be easy. Under the new rule, as notified by the board, many internal choices were given to students.

Talking to the indianexpress.com, Hindi teacher of Genesis Global School, Monica Garg said, “The exam was easy. Questions were asked directly from NCERT. It was an expected question paper, if a student had practice from sample papers or previous years’ question papers, they would have been able to solve the entire exam correctly. From the total 80 marks, we can easily expect the highest score to go over 75.”

Principal, Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, Amita Chauhan said, “Based on reactions from our teachers and students, the exam was very easy. There were internal choices which gave more opportunity to students. Most of the questions from the literature section were long-answer based and hence the exam was found to be lengthy by many students.”

Garg also said that the grammar section could be tricky for some as difficult words were asked and spelling errors can deduct marks. Meanwhile, CBSE had also announced to release class 10 and class 12 exam early. According to reports, the result can be expected by May 10, 2109.