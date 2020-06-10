Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry cancelled

The Chief Minister also announced that exams pending for a small section of Class 11 students have been cancelled and they, too, will be promoted. (File Photo) The Chief Minister also announced that exams pending for a small section of Class 11 students have been cancelled and they, too, will be promoted. (File Photo)

Tamil Nadu has cancelled Class 10 exams that were postponed due to the lockdown and promoted all students — a move that will affect 9.7 lakh students.

The decision came on Tuesday after the ruling AIADMK government faced strong criticism from the Madras High Court and opposition parties for going ahead with exams even as the number of Covid cases continued to rise.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a statement that the government’s decision was based on a detailed assessment of the situation.

“Epidemiologists have opined that there is no scope for reduction in the spread of the virus in a short period of time,” he said, citing it as the reason for cancelling the exams scheduled from June 15 to 26 after being postponed from June 1. Students would be assessed based on their performance in quarterly and half-yearly exams, and attendance.

The Chief Minister also announced that exams pending for a small section of Class 11 students have been cancelled and they, too, will be promoted. However, exams pending for a few students of Class 12 will be held later.

DMK and other opposition parties welcomed the decision.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said the Tamil Nadu government’s decision on promotion will be binding on students from Puducherry and Karaikal.

