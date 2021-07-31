Class 10, 12 UP Board results today

According to officials, 30 lakh students were to appear for Class 12 and 26 lakh for Class 10 examinations this year.

The Uttar Pradesh Board results for Class 10 and 12 would be announced on Saturday at 3.30 pm, Board officials said on Friday. The results will be uploaded on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

In June, after the Central government had announced the decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 Board exams this year due to Covid-19, the UP government followed suit.

Class 12 students have been assessed on the basis their Class 10 marks (50 per cent weightage), and Class 11 score (40 per cent) and pre-board examination (10 per cent).

Class 10 students’ score will be calculated by taking into account their marks obtained in Class 9 (50 per cent) and pre-board examination (50 per cent).