Meet the Class 10, 12 toppers of Uttar Pradesh

Setting small targets and hours of dedication daily — these are some of the mantras shared by Anurag Malik and Riya Jain who topped the UP board examinations of Class 12 and Class 10 results of which were declared on Saturday. Incidentally, Riya and Anurag studied at the same school — Sri Ram SM Inter College — in Baghpat district’s Baraut town in western Uttar Pradesh. While Anurag aspires to become an IAS officer, Riya is aiming to become an English professor.

Anurag scored 485 marks out of 500 to leave behind around 25 lakh students. Asked about the preparation for the examinations, he says he would set small targets daily and try to achieve them. “Every morning when I would wake up, I would set myself a target that I need to finish these many chapters. I would study and not get distracted,” says Anurag, who plans to become an IAS officer.

“I want to become an IAS officer because I feel this is the only way to bring about some change in society and help people,” he says over the phone. Anurag’s father owns an electrical shop in the town. “My parents have supported me all along and my teachers as well,” he says.

For the near future, Anurag has set his eyes on getting admission in Delhi University and pursue a Bachelor in Technology course. “I will have to think about which college I would like to opt for and the subjects I want to study,” he says.

Anurag’s mother Parul Jain (37) says that her son would study for 15 hours daily. “During examinations, he studied for 16-17 hours… He has very few friends and his dedication is unbreakable,” she says. What does he do when he needed a break? “I listen to some music mostly film songs,” he says.

Riya Jain credits her teachers, parents and grandparents for her success. “My parents always told me to study and make something for my life. Because of their encouragement, I could study for 16-17 hours daily.” Riya bagged 580 marks out of the maximum 600 and outscored around 30 lakh students. Asked about her favourite subject, she says, “I like English a lot and especially the grammar part of it. I want to do a PhD in English and become a professor.”

“Right now, I want to focus on Class 12 and decide what subjects I will take,” said Riya, whose father Bharat Jain has a cloth business. Riya and Anurag met District Magistrate Shakuntala Gautam and SP Ajay Kumar Singh and were presented with mementos.

