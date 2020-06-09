Class 1 to 12 syllabus to be delivered via TV and online in Hindi

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in e-MoU signing (Screengrab) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in e-MoU signing (Screengrab)

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rotary — a social organisation — to create audio and visual educational content in Hindi for classes 1 to 12 for students across India. This will be available via television as well as online platforms.

The content will be in line with the NCERT curriculum. The aim of the MoU is to provide access to content for economically weaker sections who do not have means to the internet and to make it available in Hindi. Many students had complained that most of the content in the digital space was available in English.

Under the MoU, there will be curriculum modules telecast for classes 1-12,through twelve national Television channels of NCERT, to be available from July2020. The e-Learning modules would also be available through GOI’snational mobile app, DIKSHA, at the same time.

At the launch, the HRD Minister had said that in the times of coronavirus it becomes our duty to ensure our real wealth – our children – and this initiative will help in keeping them on track and motivated. He mentioned in a webinar that even if we have not yet reached every student in India, the efforts of the ministry continue in this direction.

Nishank informed that though NCERT books are available in 15 languages through Diksha and Swayam, which have emerged among the biggest online education portals, the ministry has collaborated with television networks and radio channels to reach out to students sitting in the remotest of corners of India.

Meanwhile, taking note of the requests of parents and teachers, the HRD Minister today asked them to send their suggestions on the reduction of syllabus for the upcoming academic year.

