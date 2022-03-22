Class 1 students in Marathi medium schools to learn via bilingual books: Minister

Updated: March 22, 2022 10:06:05 am
Integrated and bilingual textbooks will be introduced for Class 1 students in Marathi medium schools from the coming academic year, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Monday. Gaikwad made the comments while replying to queries raised by some MLAs in the Assembly.
“Students understand better what is taught to them in their mother tongue. But they should also understand English words (for Marathi words). We are also committed to reducing the burden of their books. So, we will introduce integrated plus bilingual books from class 1 in the state,” the minister said.
विधानसभेत आज शालेय शिक्षण विभागाच्या अर्थसंकल्पातील अनुदानाच्या मागण्यांवर सकारात्मक चर्चा होऊन त्या बहुमताने मान्य करण्यात आल्या. चर्चेदरम्यान दोन्ही बाजूंच्या सदस्यांनी अनेक मौल्यवान सूचना केल्या. सर्व सूचनांची नोंद माझ्या विभागाने घेतली आहे. #mahabudget2022 pic.twitter.com/xBYPOdLtTf
— Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) March 21, 2022
Yesterday, the Maharashtra state government also announced the budget for 2022. Gaikwad took to Twitter and said, “The demands for grants in the school education department’s budget were positively discussed in the assembly and they were accepted by a majority. During the discussion, members of both sides made a number of valuable suggestions. My department has taken note of all the suggestions.” — With inputs from PTI.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-