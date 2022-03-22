scorecardresearch
Class 1 students in Marathi medium schools to learn via bilingual books: Minister

Students understand better what is taught to them in their mother tongue. But they should also understand English words (for Marathi words), said Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 22, 2022 10:06:05 am
Maharashtra has allocated Rs 2354 crore to school education, Rs 1619 crore to the higher and technical education department. File.

Integrated and bilingual textbooks will be introduced for Class 1 students in Marathi medium schools from the coming academic year, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Monday. Gaikwad made the comments while replying to queries raised by some MLAs in the Assembly.

“Students understand better what is taught to them in their mother tongue. But they should also understand English words (for Marathi words). We are also committed to reducing the burden of their books. So, we will introduce integrated plus bilingual books from class 1 in the state,” the minister said.

Yesterday, the Maharashtra state government also announced the budget for 2022. Gaikwad took to Twitter and said, “The demands for grants in the school education department’s budget were positively discussed in the assembly and they were accepted by a majority. During the discussion, members of both sides made a number of valuable suggestions. My department has taken note of all the suggestions.” — With inputs from PTI. 

