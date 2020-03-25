Class 1-9 students will be promoted in Tamil Nadu: CM

The schools have been shut down due to coronavirus (Representational image) The schools have been shut down due to coronavirus (Representational image)

All students from first to ninth standard in Tamil Nadu will be promoted considering the closure of schools to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Wednesday.

Considering the welfare of students, who could not sit for their annual examinations due to closure of schools, Palaniswami said he ordered the School Education Department to announce promotion of all students from first to ninth standard.

For plus-two students who could not sit for write exam on March 24, exams will be separately held and a date notified later, he said.

Over 9 lakh students appeared for class 11 and class 12 exams last year and a similar number is expected this year as well.

