Amid a clash with MHT-CET, Maharashtra changes dates of some HSC supplementary exams

August 1, 2022 11:16:42 am
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced a change in the dates of a few papers of Class 12 supplementary examinations, which are ongoing since July 21.
This came after MSBSHSE received requests from students for a change in the dates of a few subject papers whose dates are clashing with those of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET).
The MHT CET 2022 for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group will be conducted from August 5 to 11 and the dates for the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group will be between August 12 to 20.
MSBSHSE has decided to postpone the dates of the HSC supplementary exams from August 6 to August 10.
Subscriber Only Stories
A notification issued by MSBSHSE said that the exam for Minimum Competency Vocational Courses – Paper 1 that was to be held on August 6, between 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, at different time slots, has been postponed to August 22 in the same slots. Similarly, the exam for Education scheduled for the afternoon slot on August 6 has also been postponed to August 22.
Also, the exam for MCVC Paper II, Library & Information, scheduled for August 10 has been postponed to August 23 and those for subjects like Child development, Defence studies, Crop Production, and Animal Science, which were scheduled on August 12, between 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, have been postponed to the same time slot on August 24.
The revised timetable is available on the website, www.mahahsscboard.in
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India facesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Watch: Sarina Wiegman’s press conference gate-crashed by jubilant England players after Euro 2022 final win
Delhi weather: Light rainfall likely today, maximum temperature 32°C
Himachal Pradesh monsoon fury: 140 killed in past 30 days, 73 houses destroyed
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, makes a case for sustainable fashion at Commonwealth Games 2022
Chennai This Week: Some surfing, music and laughter in plenty to usher in August
IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu today
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city today
As Independence Day nears, Pune citizens urged to buy ‘Made in India’ flags and shun those made in China
Salman Khan gets Arms license following request citing death threats
Three Gurgaon police personnel arrested for extorting Rs 9 lakh, threatening to implicate lawyer in false case
Some producers to stop Telugu film shootings from August 1
You are all alive because of PM Modi: Bihar minister asserts in viral video