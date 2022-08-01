Amid a clash with MHT-CET, Maharashtra changes dates of some HSC supplementary exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced a change in the dates of a few papers of Class 12 supplementary examinations, which are ongoing since July 21.

This came after MSBSHSE received requests from students for a change in the dates of a few subject papers whose dates are clashing with those of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET).

The MHT CET 2022 for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group will be conducted from August 5 to 11 and the dates for the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group will be between August 12 to 20.

MSBSHSE has decided to postpone the dates of the HSC supplementary exams from August 6 to August 10.

A notification issued by MSBSHSE said that the exam for Minimum Competency Vocational Courses – Paper 1 that was to be held on August 6, between 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, at different time slots, has been postponed to August 22 in the same slots. Similarly, the exam for Education scheduled for the afternoon slot on August 6 has also been postponed to August 22.

Also, the exam for MCVC Paper II, Library & Information, scheduled for August 10 has been postponed to August 23 and those for subjects like Child development, Defence studies, Crop Production, and Animal Science, which were scheduled on August 12, between 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, have been postponed to the same time slot on August 24.

The revised timetable is available on the website, www.mahahsscboard.in