Claims to provide CBSE questions papers online fake, Board files police complaint

CBSE exams are going on since February 15 (Express Photo)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against “anti-social elements” making false claims regarding the class 10, 12 board exams. In a statement, CBSE noted that “anti-social elements are uploading messages on providing CBSE question papers and asking candidates to make payment, posting fake videos on leakage of CBSE question papers on YouTube.”

The Board is vigilant and active in identifying and taking action against those spreading fake news and rumours, it added. CBSE has written to Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take “stern action” against those involved. The Board has also urged people not to believe in “unverified sources of news” and help in curbing rumours.

The Board has shared a list of 45 links with the police as well as the media to ensure these sources are curbed. The Board said that it will continue its efforts to locate those circulating fake news over social media platforms.

Over 31 lakh students are appearing for the board exams this year. CBSE has taken several initiatives to ensure accurate data, through integrated portals for identifying discrepancies and various quality checks. Further, two new portals have been developed to ensure a rapid communication system with schools and regional officers.

The centre superintendent and custodians of material such as question papers, answer keys, etc, have been photo tagged to ensure safe collection and delivery of material. This year, the encrypted question papers have been increased from 19 to 50, claims CBSE.

