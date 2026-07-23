‘Counsel students to focus on education, not protests’: AIU to universities

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has urged universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country to counsel students to remain focused on their studies and refrain from participating in protests over recent examination controversies, saying prolonged agitations come at a high cost to their academic progress.

In a letter addressed to vice chancellors and directors of member institutions, AIU President Vinay Kumar Pathak called on universities to engage with students “with empathy” while encouraging them to stay focused on their academic pursuits instead of joining protests.

Titled “Appeal to encourage students to remain focused on their studies and to repose faith in the ongoing strengthening of the examination system”, the advisory acknowledges that students’ concerns deserve to be heard with empathy and respect. However, it says prolonged agitations disrupt academic progress, distract students from exam preparation and add to stress.