‘Counsel students to focus on education, not protests’: AIU to universities

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has urged universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country to counsel students to remain focused on their studies and refrain from participating in protests over recent examination controversies, saying prolonged agitations come at a high cost to their academic progress.
In a letter addressed to vice chancellors and directors of member institutions, AIU President Vinay Kumar Pathak called on universities to engage with students “with empathy” while encouraging them to stay focused on their academic pursuits instead of joining protests.
Titled “Appeal to encourage students to remain focused on their studies and to repose faith in the ongoing strengthening of the examination system”, the advisory acknowledges that students’ concerns deserve to be heard with empathy and respect. However, it says prolonged agitations disrupt academic progress, distract students from exam preparation and add to stress.
The advisory comes amid continuing protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, with students demanding examination reforms, greater accountability in public examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Referring to concerns surrounding national-level examinations, Pathak said a section of students had been staying away from classes to participate in demonstrations despite the government’s commitment to addressing the issue. He noted that the recently reconducted NEET-UG examination was held in a “transparent and error-free manner.”
“I would, therefore, earnestly appeal to you to counsel our students with patience, sensitivity and care for their future to remain focused on their academic pursuits and not to allow their energies to be diverted by calls to protest,” the letter stated.
The AIU also said the Centre is committed to strengthening and reforming the examination system and urged students to draw confidence from the government’s assurances rather than “rumour and speculation.” The letter referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure future examinations are conducted in a fair, transparent and secure manner.
Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has issued an advisory asking students and staff not to participate in political discussions or activities or make public statements without prior permission from the institute.
In an email issued by the Registrar on July 20, the institute said it had noticed that some campus inmates had expressed their affinity with political movements on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook through public statements and criticism.
The advisory reminded students, employees and other stakeholders that IIT Roorkee is an institution dedicated to instruction, research and the advancement of knowledge. Citing its conduct rules, the institute said no student or employee would be permitted to join political discussions, participate in political activities without prior approval, or make statements in print, electronic or social media that could embarrass the institute’s relationship with the Central Government, other organisations or members of the public.