Civil services exam 2018: Top 5 news to boost your GK

Civil Services exams 2018: To crack a job, knowledge in current affairs is most important. Like UPSC, several state service examinations stressed on current affairs varying marks from 50 to 100. Apart from the government jobs, private companies also in their selection process asked questions from GK and current affairs.

Civil service exams 2018: How to prepare for Current affairs

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that current affairs form the bedrock of the UPSC question paper. In the last few years, a lot of the questions have been based on the current affairs and it will be ideal if one is able to relate the syllabus with the current affairs. For example, if a certain topic is often in news, ensure that the relevant information pertaining to it is noted down.

Civil service exams 2018: Top 5 news of this month

Breakup of PDP-BJP alliance in Jammu and Kashmir

With the end of the holy month of Ramzan, the harmony of PDP-BJP alliance in Kashmir torn apart, and the governor’s rule levied in the northern state. Three years after the two parties came together following a hung verdict in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party pulled out of its alliance with the People’s Democratic Party in Jammu-Kashmir on Tuesday, June 19.

The decision to break three-year relations with PDP came on the day when J&K BJP ministers arrived in New Delhi to meet party president Amit Shah.

Addressing a press conference, the party’s J&K in-charge, Ram Madhav, said it has become untenable for the BJP to continue in this government. “After taking stock of the situation in the state, the central government and central party is of the view that we should leave the government,” he said. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also resigned on the same day.

FIFA begins in Russia

The 2018 FIFA world cup started in Russia with matches between host Russia and Saudi Arabia. Russia started the game with a massive victory by scoring 5-0 against Saudi Arabia. Till now the biggest catastrophe of the FIFA 2018 was the tragic demise of the defending champion Germany in the group match. The Germans ended its FIFA journey this year by loosing 2-0 to South Korea on June 27.

Govt proposes to overhaul UGC

The government is going to restructure University Grants Commission and shaped it into Higher Education Commission of India (HECI). The HRD Ministry has proposed to repeal its act of 1956 and replacing it with a new law that downsizes the higher education regulator’s scope, including stripping it of its funding role.

“Just like how the ministry funds all technical institutes like the IITs, NITs and IISERs and the AICTE focuses on maintaining standards, the government can easily take over funding of central universities. We want to downsize the regulator’s role. There won’t be any interference in the management issues of educational institutions,” said a ministry official.

Indians money in Swiss banks jumps 50%

After a decline for three consecutive years, the Indians money in Swiss banks rose to 50 per cent to CHF (Swiss Franc) 1.02 billion (Rs 7,000 crore) in 2017.

Bankers attributed the jump in Indian deposits to a variety of factors: the 39 per cent increase in foreign remittances (total of Rs 77,939 crore in 2017-18) under the RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (under which a resident Indian can remit $250,000 per year); increase in reporting after a three-year crackdown on disclosure of black money parked abroad. At Rs 7000 crore, this is a fraction of the Rs 44,500 crore that was parked in Swiss banks by Indians in 2006.

However, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal questioned how all the money in Swiss banks can be termed illegal. “The data that you alluded to will come to us, so how are you assuming that this is black money or this is illegal transaction?” Goyal told reporters Friday in New Delhi.

Surgical strikes video out, shows terror casualties, damage to bunkers

For the first time since India announced that it had conducted surgical strikes against terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016, video clips of these operations were broadcast on several television news channels on Wednesday night.

These clips showed some terrorists being killed, besides destruction of bunkers and other military constructions. TV channels claimed these videos, which they had accessed from official sources, were taken by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Thermal Imaging (TI) cameras used by the Army to monitor the operation.

“The videos are real. I can confirm that,” Lt General D S Hooda (retd), former Northern Army Commander who was directly in-charge of the surgical strikes told The Indian Express

