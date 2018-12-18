Citing meet details, JNUSU counters admin claims on library funding cut

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Monday cited minutes of the Library Advisory Committee (LAC) meeting in July, to counter the administration’s statements that allegations of library fund cut are “baseless”.

As per the minutes of the meeting held in July, and subsequently confirmed in November, subscription to several prestigious journals including Sage and Cambridge, and 56 other online journals was stopped due to “shortage of funds”.

“Committee was informed that due to shortage of funds, the subscriptions under the Priority-1, Priority-2 – eight databases were not subscribed for 2018. The dropped subscriptions include EBSCO – International Security & Counter Terrorism, Wiley Subject Collection Journals, Nature Journals, Sage Journals, Cambridge Journals, Cell Press Journals and Science Direct (Subject Collections),” the minutes read. “…The Committee agreed to drop the subscription of 56 online journals for Rs 74,76,624 for the year 2018 due to paucity of funds,” it further reads.

JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said the minutes “exposed the administration’s lies”.

He had also filed an RTI on the online entrance exams to be held in May 2019. In a press release dated December 7, the Registrar had said the National Testing Agency would be holding the examinations. However, in a reply to the RTI demanding “copy of all bids for the tender received for holding JNU Online Entrance Examination for 2019-20”, “name of agency which was selected for holding JNU Online Entrance” and “final price decided”, the university said: “The information is not available/cannot be provided at this point of time as bid evaluation is under process”.