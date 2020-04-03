CISCE to promote Class 1 to 8 students without exams

Mass promotion for students from classes 1 to 8 (Representational image) Mass promotion for students from classes 1 to 8 (Representational image)

Following the steps of CBSE and other state boards, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has decided to promote students from classes 1 to 8 without exam. The council in an official notice said, “State governments have issued directives to schools to promote students from classes 1 to 8” and schools shall follow their respective government’s directive.

The decision has been taken as most of the schools across India could not conduct exams as the Prime Minister announced nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in India. The number of affected cases in India has crossed over 2000; globally the number is over 1 million.

Moreover, the CISCE postponed class 10 and 12 board exams. The board has encountered several fake letters being circulated over social media as well. A circular with stamp of board claiming that the postponed exams have been cancelled was found followed by another claiming to release a revised date sheet for cancelled exam. The Council clarified that both circulars are fake and asked students to believe in the notices provided at the official website, cisce.org only.

The ICSE and ISC examinations scheduled to be conducted between March 19 to 31 stand cancelled and revised dates are likely to be announced post lockdown.

Recently, the CISCE asked teachers to not only use modern and digital means but also asked them to go beyond it. Suggestions included project work, assessment sheets among others to make the most of the lockdown.

