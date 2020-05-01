CISCE to conduct remaining papers of ICSE, ISC after lockdown is lifted

The ICSE, ISC exams will be conducted after lockdown lifted. Representational image/ file The ICSE, ISC exams will be conducted after lockdown lifted. Representational image/ file

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will conduct the remaining papers of the ICSE (class 10), ISC (class 12) examinations once the lockdown is lifted. The council, in its release, mentioned that the remaining papers of ICSE, ISC will be held within a period of 6-8 days including Saturday and Sunday.

The ICSE examination is left with remaining papers — Geography, Biology, Economics, Group III Elective, Hindi and Art paper 4, while the ISC has Biology, Business Studies, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science paper 1, Elective English, and Art paper 5 left.

The schedule of the postponed examinations will be announced after the lockdown is lifted. “The schedule of the revised dates for the remaining six papers of the ICSE and 8 papers of the ISC examinations respectively is subject to the government’s directives on the lockdown,” the council statement mentioned.

The results of the board examinations will be released within two months after the examinations conducted.

The schools can start online classes for class 11, after providing provisional admission to students. “The schools may give provisional admission to the ICSE students into class 11, subject to the board results. The schools may also begin/ continue online classes for them, while awaiting the conduct of the remaining papers,” the release read.

Meanwhile, the council has announced to promote students from classes 1 to 8 without exam.

The council has also share guidelines with students and teachers on how to utilise the time of lockdown. The CISCE asked teachers to not only use modern and digital means but also asked them to go beyond it.

The Council asked teachers to study the pupil performance analysis carefully and help them guide on how to attempt question paper and how to prepare for ISC and ICSE board exams. It also asked them to send worksheets, assessment sheets and project work to be completed during this period.

