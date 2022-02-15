CISCE to conduct ICSE, ISC Semester II exams in April 

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released a notification specifying the tentative date to conduct Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and ISC Semester-II exams 2022. As per the notice, the exams are likely to be held in last week of April.

As per the notice, the detailed exam timetable will be soon released by the board. “This will provide schools sufficient time to complete and revise semester II syllabus,” the notice reads.

The board has advised the schools to not conduct any pre-board exams for ICSE and ISC candidates before the completion of the syllabus and proper revisions. It further instructed the schools to hold pre-board exams between the last week of March and April-end.

The board on February 7 had released the semester I results of ICSE and ISC. The ICSE semester 1 exams were conducted from November 29 to December 16 while the ISC exams were conducted from November 22 and concluded on December 20. The soft copies of the result of Semester 1 of the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 -2022 examination will be made available to the schools on the careers portal.