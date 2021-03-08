ICSE, ISC exams dates revised, check schedule

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
ICSE ISC exams 2021: After CBSE, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) today revised the date sheet for ISC and ICSE exams. As per the revised timetable, for class 10, no exam was scheduled on May 13 and 15. While, for class 12, no exam was scheduled on May 13, 15 and June 12.
ISC was scheduled from April 8 to June 16, while ICSE from May 5 to June 7. To pass the ICSE exam, students need to score 33 marks while to clear the ISC exam, students need to have at least 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate.
