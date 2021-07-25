CISCE results: nearly all students clear class X, XII Board examinations

The Board released its results for both grades on Saturday afternoon.

After a year of remote learning and overwhelming uncertainty over assessment, nearly all students have passed the ICSE and ISC Board examinations, with pass percentages of 99.98 and 99.76, respectively.

Like last year, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided not to release a “merit list” of toppers, citing “exceptional circumstances” under which the results were prepared.

After cancelling its annual Board examinations in April, the CISCE devised alternate assessment schemes for both grades. For class X, this included average marks of subjects in various internal tests through classes IX and X; and their Board internal assessment marks. For class XII, it involved average marks of subjects scored by students in various internal tests conducted through classes XI and XII; their class X average marks; and their Board exam project and practical examination marks.

“This year has been an extremely difficult one for the country, with the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc and impacting every aspect of life, especially the educational sector,” the board’s chief executive, Gerry Arathoon, stated in a note. “In spite of the severe crisis, CISCE, has against all odds and difficult circumstances, prepared and tabulated the results…”

Out of a total of 2,19,499 ICSE candidates, 2,19,454 cleared the exam on the basis of the alternate scheme. Of total 94,011 ISC candidates, 93,781 passed.

In Delhi-NCR schools, all class X students passed, while 99.93 per cent class XII students passed.

The southern region has the best pass percentage (100) followed by the western region, which recorded a pass percentage of 99.99 in class X. In class XII, southern and western regions have the best pass percentage (99.91), followed by northern region (99.75 per cent).