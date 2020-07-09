CISCE to release ICSE, ISC results tomorrow

CISCE 2020 tomorrow (Representation image) CISCE 2020 tomorrow (Representation image)

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the ICSE and ISC results on July 10 at 3 pm. The results are being declared without holding the pending board exams. The CISCE exams scheduled to be held in February and March got postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The pending exams were later decided to conduct in July, but the board had to decide against it after the rising number of coronavirus cases in India.

For exams which have not been held, the marks will be given by internal assessment mode. In case a student is not satisfied they will have the option to re-appear for the exams on a later date. The dates of these exams are not yet announced. The marks and pass certificate of the board exams will be available after 48 hours of the publication of result through the digi locker, as per the official notice by the board.

The decision was taken after both students and parents expressed displeasure on appearing for the board exams amidst the ongoing pandemic. As the number of cases infected by the coronavirus is increasing rapidly, several state boards also decided against conducting the board exams.

Students can check their results at the board’s official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com for the same. In order to complete the registration, one needs to fill the box below and once it is done, the candidate will receive their results and any updates regarding the same on their mobile phone and email.

For receiving ICSE year 2020 results via SMS, students can type ICSE (roll number) and send it to 09248082883. Students will also be allowed to apply for rechecking or re-evaluation, however, a fee of Rs 1000 per exam will be applicable.

The CISCE had eight papers left for Class 12 and six for the Class 10 when the government asked all school boards to postpone the exams. The CISCE students will be evaluated on performance in school assessment, and will have the opportunity to appear for the exam at a later date to improve their marks — in this case, students of both classes 10 and 12 will have a shot at improvement.

To pass the exams, students need to get at least 35 per cent marks. The board had recorded 98.54 passing percentage in ICSE last year, while it was 96.52 per cent in the ISC exams.

