CISCE result: Not happy with your marks? Here are some options

Since the CISCE has declared results based on a different marking scheme instead of holding exams, there is high probability that students may not be satisfied with their results. In that case, students have two options – a recheck or re-evaluation of their papers or appearing for offline exams, based on the subject. The recheck option is only available for subjects for which the exams were held.

To know this, one will have to understand how the result has been calculated. Since the board could not conduct all its exams, it has resorted to a new marking scheme.

To give marks for the subjects for which an exam has not been held, the average of the three highest-scoring subjects (for which exam has taken place) will be counted while the internal assessment of the papers which can also include project work will be added. The weightage of 70:30 will be given to both marking schemes.

As the CISCE has informed the court, if a student is not happy with the assessment system they can appear for a written exam when the situation is conducive. There is, however, no clarity on that yet considering that the number of cases of coronavirus has been on a rise in India.

For subjects in which marks are given on the basis of exams conducted, students can apply for re-checking or re-evaluation. The online module for submitting requests for rechecking for results will remain open for seven days from July 10 to July 16. Students can submit their request for a recheck by the head of school through the careers portal.

Recheck will be held only for the subjects for which the written exam has been conducted. Students will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per exam they wish to apply for, as per the rules of the board.

CISCE students need 35 per cent marks to be deemed as passed. While the passing percentage of students remains over 90 per cent, last year, the most scoring subject for ICSE and ISC was English.

The pass percentage of class 10 was recorded at 99.33 per cent, which is an increase from 98.54 per cent last year. For class 12, as many as 96.84 per cent students cleared the exam, a slight hike from 96.52 per cent last year.

In 2019, the highest pass percentage was observed in physical education with 100 per cent and worst performance was in mathematics. For ISC, the too lowest pass percentage was observed in mathematics as 84.36 per cent students cleared it. The highest marks were obtained in Hindi at 99.75 per cent, followed by Biology at 99.65 per cent in 2019.

