CISCE requests states to allow schools to reopen for preparations to board exams

CISCE Class 10, 12 exams 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has requested all states and Union Territories to allow schools to re-open partially at least for class 10 an 12 students early January to allow them time to do practical work and to meet their teachers for ‘doubt-clearing’.

The CISCE conducts the annual ICSE and ISC national examinations for class 10 and 12 students of schools affiliated with it. It usually begins the conduct of these examinations in February. In a statement, it announced that while most of its schools were carrying out teaching-learning in an online or blended mode, “For the final run-up to the Examinations, CISCE has requested the chief minister of all state governments/ UTs to allow schools to reopen partially, specifically for the students of classes 10 and 12 from January 4, 2021.”

It stated that “With the students physically attending school, this time will be utilized for Practical Work, Project Work, SUPW Work, and for ‘Doubt Clearing’ lessons. This will be extremely beneficial to the students who will now get the time to interact directly with their teachers.”

The board has not yet finalised the schedule for the 2021 board examinations and it stated that it has requested the Chief Election Commissioner of India to share the election dates of the states that are due to hold legislative assembly elections in April-May 2021to enable the finalisation of the schedule.

On Wednesday, the CBSE — which also has not finalised the schedule for its 2021 board examinations — announced that it will not be considering conducting examinations in the online mode and that these will only be conducted in an offline written mode. It had also stated that it would have to consider alternatives to practical examinations if students will be unable to go to school for practical work before the time of the examinations.

