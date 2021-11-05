CISCE releases guidelines for ICSE, ISC semester-1 exams to be held this month

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the guidelines for the first term exam for ICSE, ISC board exams 2021-22. The ISC semester 1 exams will begin from November 22 while ICSE term-1 exams will begin from November 29. Candidates can check the guidelines on the official website – cisce.org.

As per the guidelines, each candidate registered and confirmed to appear for the ICSE Year 2022 examination must appear for both the semester 1 examination to be held in November/December 2021 and the semester 2 examination to be held in March/April 2022. It is mandatory for a candidate to appear for both of these examinations to qualify for a grant of certification for the ICSE year 2022 examination.

The candidates will have to offer the same subjects for both the semester 1 and semester 2 examinations. The candidates should collect their admission cards ahead of these examinations from the heads of their respective schools. Candidates must be seated in the examination hall/room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject.

Candidates must clearly write their unique ID (unique identification number) and index number on the top-sheet of the question paper – cum – answer booklet in the space provided. All entries on the question paper-cum-answer booklet must be made with black/blue ink pen only.

As the semester 1 examination is in the MCQ format, the candidates will be provided with question paper – cum – answer booklets to attempt their paper. The candidates will be required to write on these booklets only and submit the same to the Invigilators at the end of the examination, read the guidelines.