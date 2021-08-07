CISCE releases compartment, improvement exam schedule for Class 10, 12

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Friday announced the compartment and improvement exam schedule for ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) board exams 2021. The compartment exams of class 10 will begin on August 16 and conclude on September 2.

As per the notification, “Those candidates who are successful at the compartment examination and whose overall results will change from PCNA (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded), must return the previous statement of marks in original to the council through their school. On receipt of the same. The revised Statement of marks and pass certificate will be sent to the candidates’ school.”

Moreover, candidates who will be unsuccessful in the compartment examination and do not qualify for the award of a pass certificate, must also return their original statement of marks to the council through their school. These candidates will be issued a revised Statement of marks which will reflect their updated result as per the Council’s record.

​The candidates who appear for the Improvement Examination in specific subject/s and who will be awarded changed marks, must return the previous Statement of Marks and the Pass Certificates, if applicable, in original to the Council through their school.

On receipt of the same the revised Statement of Marks and the Pass Certificates, if applicable, will be sent to the candidates’ school. These marks will reflect their updated marks in the subject/s for which he/she appeared as per the Council’s record. The marks obtained by the candidates in the Improvement Examination shall be considered as their final marks.

The candidates who are unable to take the Improvement Examination on the scheduled date(s) will be marked absent. The imputed marks already awarded to the candidates will remain unchanged.