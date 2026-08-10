ICSE, ISC Board Exams: CISCE begins confirmation for 2027, registration starts for 2028

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has started the registration process for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations, i.e. Class 10 and Class 12, respectively, 2028 on its CAREERS portal – careers.cisce.org. The last date to register ICSE candidates has been announced as October 31, 2026, without any late fee charge, while the last date for ISC candidates is November 15, 2026. All the schools affiliated to the CISCE board are required to submit the details of all the ICSE and ISC students who are to appear for the board examinations scheduled for the year 2028.

Along with the registration process, the board has also activated the online window for the confirmation of entries of students for the 2027 examinations. Schools can also submit requests for modification to details of already-registered candidates by providing the required supporting documents.

For students who have registered for the 2027 ICSE and ISC board examinations, schools are entitled to visit the online portal and confirm their entries. School authorities can sign in at the above-mentioned portal by entering the Principal, school or staff code along with the password.

ICSE, ISC Examinations: Check complete schedule

School authorities can go through the table given below to check the registration and application confirmation dates for the ICSE and ISC examinations scheduled for the years 2027 and 2028.

Confirmation of entries of all candidates for 2027 examination August 5 to September 15, 2026 Registration of ICSE candidates for Year 2028 examinations August 5 to October 31, 2026 Confirmation of entries of all candidates for 2027 examination (With late charges) September 16 to September 30, 2026 Registration of ICSE candidates for Year 2028 examinations (With late charges) November 1 to November 15, 2026 Registration of ISC candidates for Year 2028 examinations August 5 to November 15, 2026

The board has urged all the CISCE-affiliated schools to ensure timely submission of the registrations and adhere strictly to the prescribed deadlines for the confirmation process.