CISCE reduces syllabus for Class 10, 12 by 25%

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to reduce the syllabus for all the major subjects of class 10 and 12 by 25 per cent for the upcoming session. The decision has been taken to “make up for the loss in instructional hours during the current session 2020-2″”, the education board said in an official statement.

The Council claims to have reduced the syllabus after consulting with experts. It added that the syllabus reduction has been done considering the “linear progression across classes while ensuring that the core concepts related to the subjects are retained”.

“Schools across the country have been shut for the past three months due to the lockdown. While a number of CISCE-affiliated schools have tried to adapt to this changed scenario and have tried to keep alive the teaching-learning process through online classes, there has been a significant shortening of the academic year and loss of the instructional hours,” it added.

The circular also added that “heads of CISCE-affiliated schools have been asked to ensure that the concerned subject teachers at the ICSE and ISC levels transact the syllabus strictly according to the sequence of topics given in the syllabus, so as to facilitate the further reduction in the syllabus, if required, depending on the situation of the pandemic.”

Earlier, the Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had asked suggestions from parents, teachers, and other stakeholders on reducing the syllabus for the coming academic year. Since JEE Main and NEET are based on NCERT syllabus, the reduction in the syllabus for class 11 and 12 might have an impact on entrance exams. The minister had hinted at the reduction of 30 per cent syllabus but no final decision was announced yet.

