CISCE reduces Class 10, 12 syllabus for board exams 2022

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has reduced the ICSE and ISC syllabus for English and Indian languages for the approaching tutorial session. The board has made the official announcement through its website.

Students can access the revised syllabus for the 2022 exams on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org and check the Regulations and Syllabuses link under ICSE and ISC tabs.

Read | Class 12 board exams: CISCE asks schools to collate students’ marks in Class 11 and this year’s internal assessments

In a letter to school heads, the council has referred to the scenario arising out of the COVID-19 disaster within the nation. It stated that along with a big lack of educational hours throughout the previous year teaching-learning processes have been impacted as a result of numerous alternate modes of syllabus transaction that wanted to be adopted attributable to the closure of faculties.

The CISCE has initiated the process of syllabus review for various subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels specifically for classes 10 and 12 for 2022, to identify portions of the syllabus which may be reduced without compromising on the qualify of content, the board said in a letter.

In the eventuality of the need for further reduction in the syllabus, it is imperative that the concerned subject teachers transact the syllabus strictly according to the sequence of topics given in the syllabus. This will ensure that all CISCE affiliated schools are broadly teaching the same topics at any given point of time as well as facilitate a subsequent reduction in the syllabus, if required, the CISCE statement said.